170 traders eligible to export rice

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Export and Import has announced a list of 170 eligible rice exporters as of October 18.

According to this list, Ho Chi Minh City has the most traders qualified to do rice export business with 37, followed by 36 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, 22 in the southern province of Long An and 16 in southern An Giang province.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that in Jan-Sept 2023, Vietnam exported 6.6 million tons of rice; earning 3.66 billion USD in value, an increase of 40.4% over the same period last year.

In the 34-year history of rice export, this was a record high volume.

In particular, Vietnam previously achieved a record export value of 3.65 billion USD in 2011, but with a total volume of 7.1 million tonnes. However, from 2012-2018, rice export prices declined, keeping the turnover below 2.5 billion USD.

In 2019, rice exports began to rebound, reaching 2.7 billion USD. In 2022, the figure hit 3.5 billion USD, although it still fell short of the 3.65 billion USD record set in 2011.

Compared to the rice price fever in 2008, in 2023, Vietnam has made good use of market opportunities.

In the fourth quarter, it is forecast to export about 500,000 tons of rice each month. Thus, it is likely that the country will export a record 8 million tons of rice in 2023, setting a record turnover of 4.5 billion USD./.