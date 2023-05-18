A "remedy" for stimulating consumption and supporting both businesses and citizens

2% Value-added Tax Remission:

(TBTCO) - In an interview with Vietnam Financial times, Dr. Nguyen Van Hien - Former Vice Rector of the University of Finance - Marketing, stated that the 2% Value-added Tax (VAT) remission is an effective “remedy” for assisting businesses and individuals in overcoming current economic difficulties. This simultaneously affects growth and economic development in general.

*Reporter: The Government has just submitted to the National Assembly a proposal to reduce VAT for groups of goods and services currently subject to a 10% tax rate until the end of 2023. If approved, this will be the second time that VAT reduction has been applied since 2022. What is your comment on this move?

- Dr. Nguyen Van Hien: At the beginning of 2023, the economy has been facing numerous obstacles as a result of external factors such as geopolitical tensions, fluctuations of the world market as well as domestic difficulties from 2022 that have just revealed, knocking the 2023 economy down. Many export enterprises do not have orders, so they must operate in moderation, and let employees quit. Domestic production has also encountered difficulties due to the narrowing market. People's income has fallen as a result of job losses.

Meanwhile, there has not been much room for monetary policy to support businesses and people. Therefore, the use of fiscal tools to support businesses to overcome difficulties as well as support people to ensure their lives and social security is strongly critical in the current situation.

I believe that the Ministry of Finance and the Government's proposal to the National Assembly to maintain the 2% VAT reduction on all items is a deliberate, winning, and appropriate policy in the current context of the Vietnamese economy. The policy has supported businesses, positively influenced the market as well as increased the consumption of people in desperation.

*Reporter: In your opinion, how will this direct tax remission affect people's lives and business production as well as economic growth?

- Dr. Nguyen Van Hien: Since the nature of VAT is an indirect tax, it will affect consumption goods and services, and price level. Once VAT is reduced, the impact on prices will be clearly seen. Declining prices, on the one hand, both ensure social security and support the lives of people in difficulty. On the other hand, it has a significant impact on stimulating demand to increase aggregate demand.

According to Dr. Nguyen Van Hien, implementing a 2% reduction in VAT will have a direct impact on reducing state budget revenues. Based on calculations, the state budget revenue in the period is expected to be reduced by about VND 35,000 billion and the fiscal policy space can still withstand this level. At the same time, tax remission actually helps support production and business, supporting the market, so it can be seen as a measure to generate revenue. Therefore, when implementing this policy, in the short term, revenue may decrease, but in the longer term, revenue may increase. The lesson of the 2022 VAT reduction has clearly proved that statement.

Second, VAT affects the input prices of production and business enterprises. When input price taxes are reduced, production costs fall, and there is a foundation for selling lower outputs. As a result, the 2% VAT reduction has an positive impact on not only production and consumption, but also the market. If this policy is well implemented, it will greatly support the market, production and business as well as partially support people in need.

By dint of these impacts on the market, VAT remission has become a "remedy" to support businesses, promote production and business activities, and overcome difficulties during this period. On the other hand, it lowers the market price level, thereby stimulating consumer demand as well as curbing inflation. Last but not least, it promotes economic growth and development in general.

*Reporter: What do you think should be done to make the policy's implementation truly effective, based on the lessons learned from the previous VAT reduction?

- Dr. Nguyen Van Hien: The policy of reducing VAT by 2% this time applied simultaneously to all groups of goods, so the administrative procedures and implementation are not as complicated as the previous time. However, it is still necessary to ensure that all procedures are simple and quick.

Besides, there are also some issues that tax authorities need to pay more attention to make this policy really work.

Supermarkets and shopping malls with a clear invoice and voucher system will immediately demonstrate a reduction in retail prices. However, regarding the traditional retail system like traditional markets in urban areas, grocery stores, and rural markets (it is noted that a significant portion of people continues to buy essential consumer goods in these stores), sellers do not have the habit of issuing financial invoices, so this VAT reduction may not be immediately implemented by sellers. That will lead to the fact that the policy of VAT remission only benefits sellers, but not consumers. Therefore, tax authorities as well as local authorities need to have activities to disseminate and widely propagate to people to fully understand this policy. People can claim sellers to give them a 2% VAT discount even if financial invoices are not issued. This results in practical benefits for consumers and policies that improve people's lives. Additionally, some have argued that the six-month implementation period is too short because it takes time to prepare and re-list retail prices. As a result, the Government should consider extending the implementation period to deal with the delay of the policy and its effectiveness in addressing people's needs.

