Airports in Vietnam served up to 45.5 million passengers in the first five months of this year, an increase of 37.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Air passenger volume soars during first five months

Of the figure, there were 12 million foreigners and 33.4 million local passengers, marking a year-on-year rise of 679.6% and 33.4%, respectively.

In May alone, airports across the country served 9 million passengers, up 3.2% from the previous month.

Between January and May, Vietnamese airlines carried 22.4 million people, a year-on-year increase of 36.9%. Of the total, there were 16.7 million domestic passengers, up 5.7% from 2022.

The volume of foreign passengers reached 5.7 million, an increase of 5,525.1% higher than from the corresponding period last year.

The sudden rise in the number of passengers after more than two years of travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an improvement in the business results of domestic airlines.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines saw revenue doubling year-on-year to 23.5 trillion VND (about 1 billion USD) in the first quarter of this year. It still reported a after-tax loss of 37.3 billion VND in the period, but it is a significant improvement compared to a loss of nearly 2.69 trillion VND in the same period last year.

The airline has restored its entire domestic flight network and resumed 90% of the international routes compared to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, during the first three months of 2023, air carrier Vietjet posted revenue of 12.88 trillion VND and after-tax profit of 168 billion VND, increasing by 286% and 320% year-on-year, respectively.

Ancillary revenue, in particular, was reported at 4.31 trillion VND, accounting for more than 33% of the total revenue. The company’s consolidated revenue and after-tax profit were almost 12.9 trillion VND and 173 billion VND, respectively./.