ASEAN remains important export market of Vietnam

|Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
In the January-April period, Vietnam’s exports to ASEAN member countries fell 4.7% year on year, a low level compared to the country’s 13% drop of overall export revenue in the period.
Particularly, among the 24 export markets with turnover of over 1 billion USD, six are ASEAN members.
Meanwhile, imports from ASEAN member countries in the first four months of 2023 was 13.360 billion USD, accounting for 13.4% of Vietnam’s total imports, down 17.6% year on year, resulting in a trade deficit of 2.51 billion USD, a decrease of 48% compared to the same period last year.
Thailand was the largest market of Vietnam among ASEAN member countries, with two-way trade reaching 6.25 billion USD. Vietnamese products with export revenue of over 10 million USD included telephones and accessories; machineries, equipment and spare parts; transport vehicles; crude oil; computers and electronics.
Thailand was followed by the Philippines with 1.73 billion USD, up 7% year on year, and Indonesia, Cambodia, and Malaysia./.