Automobile sales drop sharply in April

Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 22,409 automobiles of all kinds in April, a month-on-month drop of 25%.

Of the total, there were 15,748 passenger cars, 6,487 commercial vehicles and 174 special-purpose ones, down 27%, 19%, and 51% from March, respectively.

The sales of domestically-assembled cars decreased by 18% while the number of imported cars sold dropped by 34% compared to the previous month.

During the January-April period, VAMA's members sold a total of 92,801 vehicles, slashing by 30% year-on-year.

Among non-VAMA members that unveiled their sales, Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) supplied 4,592 units to the market in April, lifting its total sales in the first four months of this year to 19,328. Meanwhile, VinFast sold 5,487 electric automobiles during the period.

TC Group topped the list of sellers last month, followed by Toyota, Ford, Kia, Mazda, Honda and Mitsubishi with 4,247; 3,298; 2,656; 2,183; 1,944 and 1,700 units, respectively./.