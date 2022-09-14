Automobile sales soar by 247% in August

Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) logged their August vehicle sales at 30,846, a month-on-month increase of 2% and a year-on-year surge of 247%.

VAMA reported on September 13 that of the total, the sale of passenger and special-purpose vehicles expanded by 9% and 21%, respectively; while that of commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 20% compared to the previous month.

Insiders said the 247% surge was understandable because this time last year saw many provinces and cities implementing social distancing to help control the COVID-19 epidemic.

During the January – August period, VAMA's members sold a total of 262,940 vehicles, up 50% year-on-year.

Among the non-VAMA members who unveiled their sales, TC Motor supplied 5,449 units to the market in August, lifting its total sale in the first eight months of this year to 47,638. Meanwhile, VinFast sold 18,052 automobiles during the January – August period.

As per data from VAMA, TC Group, and Vinfast, Toyota Vietnam topped the list of sellers in August with 6,796 units. It was followed by Hyundai, Kia Vietnam, Mitsubishi Vietnam, Mazda, and VinFast, with 5,449; 4,404; 4,039; 3,090; and 2,137 units, respectively./.