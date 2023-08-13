|Average Vietnamese coffee export price sets record high in July
The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the country exported 108,870 tonnes of coffee in July, worth US$307.86 million, marking a drop 7.6% in quantity but a rise of 14.1% in value compared with July, 2022.
The seven-month period saw the country ship 1.12 million tonnes of the product abroad valued at US$2.7 billion, representing a fall of 3.4% in volume but an increase of 3.7% in value on-year.
The average price of exported coffee throughout the January to July period reached US$2,418 per tonne, an annual increase of 7.3%.
In July, Vietnamese coffee exports to a number of traditional markets such as Germany, the United States, Russia, and Belgium decreased. In contrast, coffee exports to Italy and the Netherlands witnessed three-digit growth compared to the same period from last year.
During the reviewed period, the nation’s coffee exports to Germany, Spain, and Belgium all experienced a downward trajectory, whilst exports to Italy, the US, Japan, Russia, Algeria, Mexico, and the Netherlands enjoyed robust growth./.