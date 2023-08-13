The average price of Vietnam's exported coffee in July set a new record by being traded US$2,828 per tonne, growing by 5.4% against June, marking a rise of 23.4% over the same period from last year.

Average Vietnamese coffee export price sets record high in July

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the country exported 108,870 tonnes of coffee in July, worth US$307.86 million, marking a drop 7.6% in quantity but a rise of 14.1% in value compared with July, 2022.

The seven-month period saw the country ship 1.12 million tonnes of the product abroad valued at US$2.7 billion, representing a fall of 3.4% in volume but an increase of 3.7% in value on-year.

The average price of exported coffee throughout the January to July period reached US$2,418 per tonne, an annual increase of 7.3%.

In July, Vietnamese coffee exports to a number of traditional markets such as Germany, the United States, Russia, and Belgium decreased. In contrast, coffee exports to Italy and the Netherlands witnessed three-digit growth compared to the same period from last year.

During the reviewed period, the nation’s coffee exports to Germany, Spain, and Belgium all experienced a downward trajectory, whilst exports to Italy, the US, Japan, Russia, Algeria, Mexico, and the Netherlands enjoyed robust growth./.