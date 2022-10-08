The tax sector collected over 1.1 quadrillion VND (46.13 billion USD) for the State budget in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 21.6%, and equivalent to 93.9% of the yearly estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Of the total, domestic collection was over 1.04 quadrillion VND, equivalent to 90.9% of its plan for this year and up 18.8% annually.

The department said there were 61 out of 63 localities nationwide having completed over 75% of their yearly estimates.

In the last months of the year, the sector will continue to improve the management capacity for agencies in charge of taxation collection, prevention of tax fraud and evasion, and implementation of electronic tax management.

It will also further promote IT application in tax management, and create a favourable, clear and transparent environment for taxpayers, among other works./.