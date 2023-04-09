The People's Committee of Dak Lak province has recently issued a plan to improve the infrastructure of industrial clusters and establish a logistics and hi-tech industrial centre associated with biological and agro-forestry processing technological research in Buon Ma Thuot city by 2025.

Buon Ma Thuot city set to become logistics hub in Central Highlands

Under the plan, the Central Highlands province will complete technical infrastructure at Tan An 1, Tan An 2 industrial clusters, turning them into eco-friendly zones with high industrial production value.

It will also set up Hoa Xuan industrial cluster and attract experienced and financially strong investors to build synchronous infrastructure as well as hi-tech projects in the cluster.

The provincial People’s Committee asked departments and agencies to clarify their role and responsibility for performing tasks in the plan toward its eventual completion and success.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Van Hung said the plan is meant to realise the Politburo’s conclusion, the Government’s Resolution on building and developing Buon Ma Thuot city into a central urban area of the Central Highlands region, and the National Assembly’s Resolution on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city.

The plan is based on the Government’s action programme to realise the Politburo’s conclusion on the development of Buon Ma Thuot city till 2030 with a vision to 2045, the master plan on the national logistics centre system till 2020 with a vision to 2030, and Dak Lak's logistics service development plan for the 2021-2025 period./.