In the first 18 days of June, Vietnam exported 11,305 tons of pepper, worth USD41.1 million, of which, China continued to be Vietnam's main market, reported the Vietnam Pepper Association.

China continues to be main export market for Vietnam's pepper

According to the statistics of the association, pepper exports in the first 5 months of 2023 reached 131,777 tons, worth USD408.9 million, up 30% in volume but down 12.7% in value due to reduced export prices.

Regarding the market, pepper exports to Asia continued to be a bright spot in the first 5 months of 2023, reaching 78,907 tons, up 77.2% and accounting for 59.9% of the total export turnover of Vietnam's pepper; in which China was the main export market with 46,169 tons, accounting for 35% and increasing by 1,668.9% over the same period in 2022; and exports to the Philippines reached 3,305 tons, up 26.1%.

Exports to Africa increased by 38.9%, including 2,179 tons to Egypt, up 140%; and 1,523 tons to Senegal, up 104.4% from the same period last year.

In the Americas, Vietnam's pepper exports in the first five months of 2023 decreased by 13.1%, accounting for 18% of the market share; in which exports to the US decreased by 15.5% to 21,093 tons.

The EU region currently accounted for 16.8% of Vietnam's total pepper export turnover, but export turnover in the first 5 months of 2023 decreased by 9.4% over the same period.

Regarding the reason for the decline in pepper exports to the US and EU markets, Ms. Hoang Thi Lien, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Pepper Association, said that buyers in this area have a mentality of waiting for new crops from Indonesia (July-August) and Brazil in the hope of lower purchase prices. In addition, the amount of inventory from previous years is causing buyers from the EU and the US to not rush to join the market in the past 5 months./.