Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1

(TBTCO) - Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

