Deputy PM asks for closer coordination to speed up public investment disbursement

|An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
He requested leaders of ministries and central agencies to bear responsible for the whole process from project proposing and verification to implementation.Particularly, the Ministry of Construction must d apply measures to shorten the verification duration for projects, he said.
According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung, this year, the total State budget capital assigned to 17 ministries and central agencies is over 111.76 trillion VND (4.76 billion USD). So far, more than 105.13 trillion VND, or 94% of the amount, has been allocated to particular projects.
To date, the 17 ministries and agencies have disbursed 23.74 trillion VND, completing 21.24% of the yearly plan. However, the rate is not equal among the ministries and agencies. While the Ministry of Transport and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology posted 24.27% and 19.44%, respectively, the rest showed slow disbursement.
Trung held that the major reasons behind the situation is slow investment procedures. Many ministries pointed to difficulties in ground clearance./.