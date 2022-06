Export growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030

(TBTCO) - A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.

en.vietnamplus