Exports to U.S. rise sharply in seven months

Viet Nam earned US$66.99 billion from exports to the U.S. market over the last seven months, a year-on-year increase of 24.2 percent and accounting for 30.8 percent of the nation’s total export value, reported the General Department of Customs.

The Southeast Asian nation enjoyed the trade surplus of US$58 billion in seven months.

During the reviewed period, machines, equipment and tools were key export items to the U.S. with US$11.35 billion, up 26.8 percent.

It was followed by garments (US$11.14 billion, up 21.3 percent), computers, electrics and spare parts (US$8.62 billion, up 27.1 percent), phones and accessories (US$8.04 billion, up 54.6 percent) and footwear (US$6.1 billion, up 28.6 percent).

Meanwhile, Viet Nam spent US$8.69 billion on importing goods from the U.S., down 3.8 percent against the same period last year.