Exports to U.S. rise sharply in seven months

The Southeast Asian nation enjoyed the trade surplus of US$58 billion in seven months.
During the reviewed period, machines, equipment and tools were key export items to the U.S. with US$11.35 billion, up 26.8 percent.
It was followed by garments (US$11.14 billion, up 21.3 percent), computers, electrics and spare parts (US$8.62 billion, up 27.1 percent), phones and accessories (US$8.04 billion, up 54.6 percent) and footwear (US$6.1 billion, up 28.6 percent).
Meanwhile, Viet Nam spent US$8.69 billion on importing goods from the U.S., down 3.8 percent against the same period last year.