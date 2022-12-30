Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in 2022 is estimated at nearly 22.4 billion USD, up 13.5% year-on-year, making it the highest amount in the past five years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.

Illustrative image

The GSO also said that Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in FDI as of December 20, down 11% year-on-year.

Among 108 nations and territories pouring capital into Vietnam this year, Singapore ranked first with 6.46 billion USD or 23.3% of the total. It was followed by the Republic of Korea (4.88 billion USD), and Japan (4.78 billion USD).

Foreign investors have invested in 19 out of 21 national economic sectors, of which the processing and manufacturing industry took the lead with a total investment of 16.8 billion USD, accounting for 60.6% of the total registered capital.

With 4.45 billion USD, the real estate sector ranked second, followed by power production and distribution with 2.26 billion USD.

This year, foreign investors have landed their investments in 54 Vietnamese provinces and cities. Ho Chi Minh City led the nation with 3.94 billion USD, and was followed by Binh Duong (3.14 billion USD), and Quang Ninh (2.37 billion USD)./.