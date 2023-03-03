February industrial production index up 5.1%

Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) in February rose by 5.1% against the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Production at Logitex company in Thai Binh (Photo: VNA)

The GSO attributed to the rise to a greater number of working days than January and more workers returning to factories after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Compared to a year earlier, the index rose 3.6%, with the mining sector expanding 7%, manufacturing activity 3.3%, power generation and distribution 2.8%, and waste treatment 6%.

However, the figure for the first two months of 2023 fell 6.3% over the same period last year as the global economy continued to face numerous difficulties and inflation in many countries remained high despite having moderated.

Specifically, mining dropped 3.8%, manufacturing slid 6.9% and power generation and distribution fell 5.2%.

The two-month industrial production index rose in 44 provinces and cities and decreased in the remaining 19./.