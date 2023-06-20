Foreign suppliers pay taxes of over 300 million USD online

Foreign suppliers have paid more than 7.36 trillion VND (312.8 million USD) worth of taxes through an electronic portal dedicated to them from March 21, 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Of the total, over 3.9 trillion VND has been collected since the beginning of this year.

According to Director of the GDT’s Large Taxpayers Division Nguyen Bang Thang, with the operation of the portal over the past more than one year, Vietnam has affirmed to be one of the four countries leading ASEAN in terms of applying cross-border tax collection through one portal.

Tax authorities will continue to create maximum favourable conditions for foreign suppliers and domestic organisations so that they can expand operations in Vietnam.

On the other hand, they will apply strict sanctions and handle organisations that intentionally commit tax violations in accordance with law, Thang added./.