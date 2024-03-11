Vietnam earned 2.68 billion USD from forestry exports in the first two months of 2024, up 47.4% year-on-year, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The sector enjoyed a trade surplus of about 2.46 billion USD in the period.

This year, the agriculture sector is striving for 15.2 billion USD in forestry exports, of which 14.2 billion USD will come from the export of wood and wood products, up 6% year-on-year.

To that end, the industry will strictly control and manage imported wood, ensure wood is of legal origin before processing, and encourage the use of raw wood sources from domestically grown forests.

In addition, it will promote trade promotion activities, develop markets in new potential regions, and organise international fairs, while encouraging wood processing and exporting enterprises to link with forest growers in production chains./.