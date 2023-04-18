Government agrees with MoF’s proposal on 2% VAT reduction for 2023

The Government has agreed with the Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s proposal on a plan to reduce taxes, fees and charges for 2023, which suggested a 2% reduction in the value added tax (VAT) on goods and services subject to a 10% VAT.

According to a document sent from the Government Office to the MoF, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai agreed on principle that the MoF reports to the Government for submission to the National Assembly (NA) and NA Standing Committee for consideration and permission of the building and issuance of a NA resolution on VAT reduction with simplified order and procedures.

The Deputy PM asked the MoF to work with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant ministries and agencies on the drafting of the resolution, and report to the Government before April 25.

Regarding the continued reduction of fees and charges, the Deputy PM ordered the MoF to actively build relevant regulations on the work.

Under the MoF’s proposal submitted to the PM on April 14, the ministry suggested a VAT reduction from 10% to 8% for a number of goods and services, along with a 20% cut in the percentage of goods for VAT calculation for business establishments (including business households and individuals) when issuing invoices for all goods and services subject to the VAT.

The ministry suggested that the policy, which is expected to boost the economy, should be applied until December 31.

It estimated that the policy will result in a reduction of 5.8 trillion VND (246.7 million USD) monthly for the State budget's revenue, or about 35 trillion VND for the last six months of this year.

Besides, the MoF also proposed a reduction on about 35 kinds of fees and charges from July 1 to December 31.

Last year, similar policies provided businesses and people with a support worth about 233 trillion VND (9.91 billion USD) on taxes, land rents, fees and charges./.