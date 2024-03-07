The Government will carry out a general inventory of public assets belonging to State agencies, organizations, and entities from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

Illustration photo

The general inventory serves as a basis for repairing policies and laws regarding the management and use of public assets and a foundation in the design of strategies and socio-economic development plans, providing information to help prepare State financial reports and ensuring the better practice of thrift and anti-waste measures.

The results will be compiled and used to prepare a comprehensive report for submission to the Prime Minister by July 1, 2025.

Government-funded and managed infrastructure assets will also be part of the general inventory. Public assets include traffic infrastructure, clean water supply infrastructure, irrigation networks, markets, industrial clusters, industrial parks, economic zones, high-tech parks, concentrated information technology zones, embankments, fishing ports, and underground urban construction spaces. Infrastructure partially-funded and supplied by the government will not be subjected to the inventory.

The inventory comprises government agencies, public non-business units, the Armed Forces, Party agencies, the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, political-social organizations, social organizations, professional-social organizations, and other organizations established under regulations on associations that are currently managing and using State assets./.