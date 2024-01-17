Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa among world’s most popular destinations in 2024

Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa ranked 3rd and 5th, respectively, in the list of the world’s most popular destinations in 2024, voted by users on the famous travel platform Tripadvisor

The ladder rice field in Sa Pa

According to Tripadvisor, Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners are hotels, restaurants and entertainment activities that receive high number of reviews and opinions far exceeding community expectations over the past 12 months. Less than 1% of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, representing the highest level of excellence of winning destinations in the tourism industry.

This year, the top two positions in the list of the world’s 25 most popular destinations belong to Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).

For Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Tripadvisor said travelers visit Halong Bay for an up-close look at its amazing limestone islands, rock formations and caves. Whittled away over centuries by wind and water, they’re breathtaking. Rent a kayak or a junk boat, or take a tour to explore.

The famous travel platform also gave praise to Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. It said: “The northwest market town of Sapa is colorful and charming, providing the perfect oasis in the midst of a strenuous mountain trek or rice-paddy tour. The Gothic stone church at the center of town is a bull’s-eye in the center of shops and stalls, serving as a reminder of the town’s French missionary influence. Dine on Vietnamese or European-inspired cuisine downtown, and don’t miss the Saturday night ‘love market,’ one of the most potent-and strictest-single’s nights imaginable”./.