Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City ranks 4th busiest domestic air routes in 2022

(TBTCO) - The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route has ranked fourth among the busiest domestic air routes in the world in 2022, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Statistics from OAG - the world's leading provider of digital flight information, intelligence and analytics for airports, airlines and travel tech companies, show that the number of seats for this route sold between October 2021 and September 2022 amounted to over 8.5 million.

Jeju-Seoul in the Republic of Korea ranked first, followed by Sapporo New Chitose Apt - Tokyo and Fukuoka - Tokyo in Japan.

Thang said this is the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hanoi-HCM City route has been named among the top busiest domestic air routes in the world. It ranked sixth in 2019.

Regarding the domestic air transport market, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in June this year that Vietnam was the fastest recovering in the world among 25 top countries.

Following the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Transport, the CAAV has created the most favourable conditions for airlines to resume post-pandemic operations, Thang said.

Data from the authority shows that in the first nine months of 2022, the number of inbound/outbound flights reached 351,000, up 117.8% over the same period last year. The number of transit flights totaled 127,000, up 59.1% year-on-year.

The number of passengers through 22 airports nationwide in the period reached 75 million, an increase of 162.4% over the same period in 2021, including 6.7 million foreign visitors and 68.3 million domestic passengers, up 1,797.2% and 141.2% year-on-year, respectively./.