|Hanoi reports 23% increase in budget collection
According to the city’s statistics agency, the figure represents 62.4% of the yearly estimate.
High increases were seen in domestic revenue and revenue from crude oil, at 25.7% and 34.4%, respectively.
Domestic revenue totalled 207.2 trillion VND, accounting for 64% of the yearly estimate, while revenue from crude reached 1.7 trillion VND, 79.9% of estimate.
The State-run business sector contributed 41.6 trillion VND to the State budget, up 39.5% year on year, the foreign-invested sector 13.7 trillion VND, up 22.2%, and the non-State sector 43 trillion VND, up 7%. Collection of personal income tax reduced by 0.6% to 21.3 trillion VND.
Meanwhile, revenue from import-export activities dropped 13.4% to 11.3 trillion VND.
The city’s budget spending in the period was estimated at 39.8 trillion VND, up 26.8% year on year and equal to 37.8% of the yearly estimate.
Of the amount, 14.6 trillion VND was spent on development investment, a yearly increase of 35%, and 25.2 trillion VND was regular expenditure, up 24.4%./.