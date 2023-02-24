Hanoi will spend 437 trillion VND (18.3 billion USD) on housing development in the 2021-2025 period.

Illustrative image.

Under a housing development plan between 2021 and 2025 which has been approved by the municipal People’s Committee, the city targets the average housing floor area per person to be 29.5 sq.m. The size of dwelling in the urban areas is 31 sq.m per person and 28 sq.m per person in rural areas.

The capital city also plans to develop 0.55 million sq.m of floor areas for resettlement purposes and speed up the renovation of old buildings, especially those deemed dangerous for living.

Regarding commercial projects, the city will strive to complete 109 projects that are capable of finishing in 2021-2025 with 19.4 million sq.m of floor.

Hanoi will continue to remove makeshift houses and raise the permanent housing rate in the city to 90%.

Of the total investment of 437 trillion VND, 5.8 trillion VND will be used for social housing, resettlement housing projects, and apartments upgrading. The investment will be sourced from the city’s budget.

The city will also mobilise social resources for the development of commercial houses and other real estate projects.

The municipal People’s Committee requested agencies comply with the city's housing development plans to ensure a balance between housing supply and demand as well as fulfil the set targets.

Legal documents will be reviewed to remove difficulties and problems relating to housing and construction investment management of infrastructure works, it said.

The city will also issue preferential mechanisms and policies to support construction investment for technical and social infrastructure works in social housing and resettlement areas towards civilisation and modernity in order to ensure the quality of life and affordable for local residents./.