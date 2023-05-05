The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in April decreased 0.81% compared to that in March and increased 0.49% year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Hanoi’s CPI decreases 0.81% in April

In April, an upturn was seen in the price of eight out of the 11 goods groups led by culture, entertainment and tourism at 6.72% and food and catering services at 4.47%, followed by beverage and cigarette (3.56%); apparel, headwear and footwear (1.88%), and household appliances (1.55%), among others.

Meanwhile, three groups experiencing a price decrease included education (3.62%), transportation (0.74%), and postal and telecommunications services (0.3%).

Also in April, gold prices rose 2.71% compared to a month earlier and 0.05% year-on-year. The average of gold prices in the four-month period gained 0.29% over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, USD price index in April declined 0.89% from March, and up 2.75% compared to the same period last year. The average of USD price index in the four-month period hiked 3.47% year-on-year.

Tourism has been considered as the city’s economic spearhead, significantly contributing to purchasing power and CPI. The sector is striving to boost domestic tourism promotion programmes, especially before big holidays.

Hanoi has also diversified promotional methods on digital platforms with the message "Hanoi- Come to love" and "Hanoi- safe, friendly, quality, and attractive tourism destination" in order to lure more visitors to the city.

In April, the locality welcomed about 425,000 visitors, up 4.9% over March and three times higher than the number a year ago. The four-month figure reached 1.468 million, 3.1 times higher than 2022.

In the reviewed month, the number of international arrivals was estimated at 310,000, an increase of 5.8% over March and 6.9% year-on-year./.