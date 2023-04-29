Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.11% in its April consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office has reported.

HCM City’s CPI down 0.11% in April

Five of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services witnessed price decreases, five others saw price increase, and one remained unchanged.

According to the office, the city’s CPI in the first four months of 2023 rose by 4.23%, with nine of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services recording increased prices.

During the period, prices of education recorded the highest increase of 15.29%, followed by culture and entertainment services (5.69%), housing and construction materials (5.3%), beverage and tobacco (4.62%), and food and catering services (4.55%).

Meanwhile, decreases were seen in the services of post and telecommunications (0.22%) and transportation (1.87%).

Gold and USD prices in the last four months moved up 2.69% and 2.62%, respectively, compared to the same period last year./.