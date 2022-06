Industrial production index up 8.3% in first 5 months of 2022

(TBTCO) - The industrial production index posted a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent in the first five months of 2022. Manufacturing and processing expanded 9.2 percent and phone components, which are the major industrial products in the reviewed period, surged 21.6 percent against the same period last year.

en.vietnamplus