Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a Prime Minister decision regarding the reduction of land rental fees for 2023.

Land rental fees cut by 30% for 2023

The beneficiary entities include organisations, units, businesses, households, and individuals who are directly leased land by the state according to decisions, contracts or certificates of land use rights and of ownership rights to residential houses and other assets attached to land.

This decision applies to cases where the lessees do not fall under the exempted or reduced rental fee categories, those whose exemptions or reductions have expired, and those currently receiving reductions in rental fees following the Land Law and other relevant laws.

The new reduction levels are calculated based on the rental fees payable for the year as stipulated by the law.

The decision will come into effect on November 20./.