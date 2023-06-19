NA passes resolution on 2021 State budget settlement

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on June 19 adopted a resolution approving State budget settlement in 2021, during its ongoing fifth plenary session.

An overview of the plenary session (Photo: VNA)

In the resolution, the total state budget revenue was nearly 2.388 quadrillion VND (101 billion USD), while the total state budget spending was more than 2.484 quadrillion VND, resulting in an overspending of 214 trillion VND, equal to 2.52% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Therefore, the total loan amount from the state budget to cover overspending and repay the principal was 455.92 trillion VND.

Total budget revenue exceeded 17.2% of the estimate, of which domestic collection exceeded 15.9%, and revenue from import and export activities, 21.2%.

The resolution assigns the Government to publicise the state budget settlement in 2021 in accordance with the provisions of law; and to direct ministries, agencies, People's Committees at all levels and units managing and using the state budget to take drastic and concerted measures to strengthen financial discipline, and management, use and settlement of the state budget to remove limitations./.