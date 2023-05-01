National strategy targets sustainable use of maritime resources

The Government has recently issued a resolution approving the strategy on sustainable exploitation and use of maritime resources and protection of maritime environment by 2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

According to Resolution No. 48/NQ-CP dated April 3, maritime resources will be used effectively and equally in service of socio-economic development in line with national defence and international cooperation.

Marine pollution is to be reduced significantly, marine biodiversity will be protected, and the impacts of natural disasters will be minimised, towards turning Vietnam into a wealthy nation based on the sea.

Specifically, by 2030, maritime resources should serve sea-based economic sectors such as tourism and services, exploitation of oil and gas and other natural resources, aquaculture, renewable energy; and improve living standards in the community.

Notably, 100% of hazardous waste and household solid waste in coastal urban areas will be collected and treated in line with environmental standards. (Photo: baovemoitruong.org.vn)

Notably, 100% of hazardous waste and household solid waste in coastal urban areas will be collected and treated in line with environmental standards, and all of economic and industrial zones, and coastal urban areas will be planned and built in a sustainable, ecological, smart and climate-adaptive manner.

By 2050, maritime resources will be used effectively to turn Vietnam into a sea-based wealthy nation, with marine biodiversity conserved and the harmony of society and nature sustained.

The resolution also sets out the task of responding to climate change and sea level rise, basic study of seas and islands, and international cooperation./.