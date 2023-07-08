Nearly 20 tons of fresh Vietnamese lychees distributed in US supermarkets

The consumption of lychee into the US supermarket system is a great success in promoting the consumption of Vietnamese fruit in general and lychees in particular in this market.

Fresh lychees are introduced at Safeway supermarket. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

The Vietnam Trade Office Branch in San Francisco (US) has informed that nearly 20 tons of fresh lychees transported by sea have been successfully imported, officially distributed and sold in Safeway and Albertsons supermarket chains in the West Coast states of the US, including Washington, Oregon and California.

Safeway and Albertsons supermarket chains are the supermarket chains with the largest network on the West Coast of the US, of which Safeway has 913 stores and Albertsons has over 300 stores. Continuing to put lychee fruit into consumption at these supermarket chains at a fairly competitive price, only USD3.99 per pint is a great success in promoting fruit consumption of Vietnamese fruits in general and lychees in particular in the US market.

In fact, most of Vietnam's fruits exported to the US can only access the system of markets and small supermarkets serving Asian consumers. The price of Vietnamese lychees is very competitive compared to fresh litchi imported from China and Mexico, the two main suppliers and also two largest competitors of Vietnamese fresh lychees.

Under the Golden Lychee brand, along with competitive prices, Vietnamese lychees imported and distributed by Dragonberry Produce are quite popular with US consumers.

To contribute to bringing Vietnamese lychee closer to the US consumers, the Vietnam Trade Office in San Francisco cooperates with the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in the US (VENUSA), organizations and businesses to implement promotional and communication activities on information channels, especially on social networks; organize booths to display and sell lychees in some market areas of Vietnamese and Asian people; and organize tasting activities to help people get acquainted with lychee fruit, thereby promoting the consumption of this fruit./.