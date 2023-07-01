A total of 7,100 businesses resumed their operations in June, up 19.3% month-on-month, and a 3.2-fold increase compared to the same month last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Number of firms resuming operations increases threefold in June

In the month, there were 13,900 newly-established enterprises with a combined capital of 138.7 trillion VND (5.88 billion USD), up 14.9% and 33.7% m-o-m and 4.8% and 14.6% y-o-y, respectively.

During the first half of this year, nearly 37,700 enterprises resumed operations, down 7.4% y-o-y, raising the number of newly established and resumed enterprises in the period to 113,600, down 2.9% y-o-y.

Meanwhile, the number of new firms in the period dropped 0.5% year on year to 75,900, with a total registered capital of 707.5 trillion VND, down 19.8%.

If 958.7 trillion VND added to nearly 25,200 operating enterprises was taken into account, the total amount of registered capital poured into the economy in the first six months exceeded 1.666 quadrillion VND, down 39% y-o-y.

According to a survey of business trends of processing and manufacturing enterprises in the second quarter, 27.5% of them said their production and business situation has improved from the first quarter; 36.7% say their business situation was stable and 35.8% difficult.

According to enterprises, the main factors affecting the production and business situation in the second quarter include low domestic market demand (55.5%), competitiveness of domestic goods (47.2%), low international market demand (34%); financial difficulties (32.2%) and high loan interest rates (31.6%)./.