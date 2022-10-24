The number of passengers through Vietnamese airports reached 7.1 million in October, down 11.6% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Passengers at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport.

The figure represented a year-on-year surge of 1,814%, but a decrease of 23.3% against October of 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the month, Vietnamese airports served 1.3 million foreign tourists, down 1.4% month-on-month, but up 2,794% year-on-year; and 5.8 million domestic passengers, down 13.6% month-on-month, and up 1,679% year-on-year.

In October, Vietnamese airlines served a total of over 3.3 million passengers, including 614,000 foreigners.

This is the second consecutive month the number of air passengers has recorded a fall. The CAAV said that the low season can last until the end of December every year and the number of air passengers only increases again during the New Year holidays.

In the period from September 19 to October 18, Vietnamese airlines conducted 25,037 flights, down 17.6% from the previous month; in which 23,314 took off on time, accounting for the on-time ratio (OTP) of 93.1%, up 2.5 percentage points compared to the previous month./.