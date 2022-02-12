Over 1 billion USD raised via G-bonds last month

The State Treasury raised over 23.08 trillion VND (1.017 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bond) via 14 auctions held on the primary market on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in January.

Illustrative photo.

The State Treasury raised over 23.08 trillion VND (1.017 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bond) via 14 auctions held on the primary market on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in January.

The figure was down 23.6 percent month-on-month.

Those with 10-year maturity accounted for the largest share of the G-bonds sold, 46 percent, worth close to 10.63 trillion VND in total.

Interest rates for the 15-year bonds increased against the previous month while those for the 10-, 20- and 30-year bonds stayed flat.

On the secondary market, bonds worth 1.52 quadrillion VND had been sold as of January 31, up 0.66 percent compared to the end of 2021.

Last month, total trading value of the G-bonds exceeded 254.54 trillion VND with the average trading value reaching 10.55 trillion VND per session, a year-on-year increase of 19.19 percent.

The total volume traded via repos made up 39.66 percent of the total. Foreign investors’ purchase accounted for 1.67 percent of the total during the month, with net sales topping 1.24 trillion VND./.