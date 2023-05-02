The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has just issued a decision approving and announcing the results of land area statistics for 2021, which states that nearly 1.2 million hectares of land across the country had been not used yet as of December 31, 2021.

Over 1.2 million hectares of land remain unused in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The survey also said that Vietnam’s total natural land area was over 33.1 million hectares.

Of the total, agricultural land covered nearly 28 million hectares and the area of non-agricultural land was approximately 4 million hectares.

The MoNRE asked the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to publicise data on land inventory in 2021 which will be used consistently throughout the country.

The ministry will continue to provide guidance for agencies and localities in making provincial-level land use plans for 2021-2025 as well as adjusting district-level ones for 2021-2030, ensuring that land resources are used effectively for right purposes./.