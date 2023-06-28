Over 136.65 million USD of public investment from foreign sources disbursed in H1

More than 3.22 trillion VND (136.65 million USD) of public investment capital from foreign sources was disbursed in the first six months of this year, completing 27.2% of the target set for the whole year, according to Truong Hung Long, Director of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance under the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Long said that over 11.85 trillion VND of public investment capital from foreign sources has been allocated to ministries and sectors this year.

The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development led all ministries and agencies in the disbursement rate with 47.42%, 30.97% and 30.56%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the amount of capital left from 2022 is 1.04 trillion VND. Currently, ministries and sector have started to disburse the amount.

Long explained that difficulties in land clearance and resettlement as well as investment procedures are major reasons behind the slow disbursement of public investment capital from foreign sources.

According to the MoF, in order to speed up the disbursement of the capital, it has proposed a number of measures to the Government and the Prime Minister, while coordinating with relevant agencies to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital, including the amount sourced from foreign loans.

The MoF advised ministries and agencies to review the amount allocated to particular projects and keep a close watch on their progress, thus focusing capital on effective projects./.