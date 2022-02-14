Over 1,600 Vietnamese products licensed for export to China

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on February 11 morning Over issued 1,600 Vietnamese products licensed for exports to the Chinese market.

A farmer harvests coffee fruit.

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on February 11 morning issued 1,601 codes for Vietnamese agricultural and food products serving their exports to the Chinese market.

According to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam), the figure represented an increase of 73 codes compared to that of February 8.

From January 1, 2022, businesses producing food for export to China have to print the commodity codes granted by the GACC or authorised agencies of Vietnam both inside and on the product packages.

Among those freshly getting the GACC’s codes on February 11, the Volcafe Vietnam limited company in the southern province of Dong Nai said with delight that it will soon export coffee products to China.

Truong Trieu Vi, a representative of the State-owned Dakak September 2nd Import-Export Company Limited (Simexco Daklak), which also obtained a code, said it took his firm almost four months for the licence.

Vietnam exported over 50.16 billion USD worth of goods to China between January and November, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

By the end of November, China was the second largest destination of Vietnamese commodities, following the US. It also ranked second among importers of agro-forestry-fishery products from Vietnam, with import turnover of 8.4 billion USD during the period./.