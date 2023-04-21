Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made at 5pm on April 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices down more than 600 VND per litre (Photo: VNA)

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by 610 VND and 490 VND to 23,630 VND (1.01 USD) and 22,680 VND per litre, respectively.

The price of diesel now stands at 19,390 VND per litre, down 750 VND and that of kerosene was 19,480 VND per litre, a decrease of 250 VND.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut increased by 650 VND to 15,840 VND per litre.

The two ministries determined to extract 300 VND per litre from petrol, diesel and kerosene prices for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.