Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment from 15:00 on May 4 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices revised down by more than 1,000 VND per litre

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were cut by 1,310 VND and 1,250 VND to 22,320 VND (0.95 USD) and 21,430 VND per litre, respectively.

The price of diesel oil now stands at 18,250 VND per litre, down 1,140 VND and that of kerosene was 18,520 VND per litre, a decrease of 960 VND.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut decreased by 340 VND to 15,500 VND per kg.

The two ministries also decided to extract 500 VND per litre from RON 95-III and E5 RON 92, and 300 VND per litre from diesel, mazut and kerosene for the petrol price stabilisation fund.

According to the Government’s Decree 95/2021/ND-CP, the petrol and oil prices will be adjusted every ten days, normally on the 1st, 11th, and 21st days of every month. The latest adjustment was made on April 21. However, May 1 fell on the five-day holidays from April 29 to May 3, so the adjustment was delayed to May 4./.