Petrol prices see highest decrease since 2022’s beginning

The price of petrol decreased by more than 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per litre from 0:00 on July 11 following the latest adjustment of the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance.

Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 fell by 3,088 VND to a maximum of 29,675 VND per litre, while that of E5RON92 bio-fuel was down 3,103 VND to 27,788 VND per litre.

This is the first significant reduction in petrol prices after a series of hike over the past several months (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel DO 0.05s-II and kerosene dropped by 3,022 VND and 2,008 VND to 26,593 VND and 26,345 VND per litre, respectively.

This is the first significant reduction in petrol prices after a series of hike over the past several months. On July 8, the National Assembly Standing Committee issued Resolution 0/2022/UBTVQH15 on reducing environmental tax on petrol, oil an greases at the proposal of the Government to help curb the rise in domestic fuel prices./.