The retail prices of petrol fell sharply from 3pm on December 14 under the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices see sharp fall in latest adjustment

The price of biofuel E5 RON92 was capped at 20,512 VND (0.85 USD) per litre, falling 778 VND, while that of RON95-III was revised down by 917 VND per litre to no more than 21,405 VND.

Meanwhile, oil prices were also adjusted down, with diesel oil being sold at the highest of 19,010 VND per litre and kerosene priced at 19,964 VND per litre, down 711 VND and 958 VND, respectively. Mazut oil price fell by 540 VND to no more than 14,978 VND per kilogramme.

In this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for mazut oil.

Since the outset of the year, petrol prices have undergone 36 adjustments, with 18 times up, 14 down, and four unchanged./.