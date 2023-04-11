Petrol prices increased more than 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on April 11 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices up more than 1,000 VND per litre (Photo: VNA)

The retail price of RON 95-III rose 1,120 VND to 24,240 VND (1.03 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON 92 bio-fuel increased 1,090 VND to 23,170 VND per litre.

The prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut also went up 710 VND, 700 VND and 720 VND to 20,140 VND, 19,730 VND and 15,190 VND per litre, respectively.

Relevant units decided to extract 300 VND, 150 VND, 300 VND per litre from the respective cushion prices of RON 95 gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene to the petrol and oil price stabilization fund./.