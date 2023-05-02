Plan approved to realise net-zero emissions goal by 2050

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a plan on solutions to realise Vietnam’s commitment to cutting emissions to net zero by 2050 announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK in 2021.

A wind and solar power project in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

The ministry will make amendments to legal documents, including contents concerning Vietnam’s commitments at COP26; reviewing and perfecting mechanisms, policies, and laws related to the implementation of commitments and international treaties in response to climate change.

It will be also responsible for integrating climate change response into strategies and plans; reviewing and updating development strategies and master plans in line with the goals that Vietnam committed at COP26.

Units under the ministry will focus on developing regulations guiding the implementation of the mechanism for exchanging and offsetting carbon credits; those on auction, transfer and exchange of GHG emission quotas.

Regarding solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the ministry will carry out an assessment of mineral reserves serving the production of energy batteries; survey and assess the potential of offshore wind and radiation for renewable energy development; and test technology of coal gasification, among others.

Attention will be also paid to researching and piloting solutions to store carbon from major emission sources for a number of potential fields and studying solid waste disposal solutions for generating biomass power.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment shall also review and update the national plan on climate change adaptation in 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050; and sketch out tasks for implementing the initiative “UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration”./.