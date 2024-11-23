Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Viet Nam-Dominica business dialogue in Santo Domingo on November 21 (local time) as part of his official visit to the Latin American country.

The Viet Nam-Dominica business dialogue in Santo Domingo, November 21, 2024 - Photo: VGP/Nhat Bac

At the forum, delegates and businesses of the two countries were introduced opportunities for investment cooperation.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham said that Viet Nam and Dominica share many similarities that can complement each other. The two countries are among the fastest growing economies in their respective regions.

He suggested the two countries cooperate in such as energy, digital transformation, information technology, telecommunications, media, semiconductor, agriculture, fertilizers, chemicals, construction materials and infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Pham said that Viet Nam has emerged to be among 34 largest economies in the world, and one of 20 leading economies in terms of trade. It has signed 17 free trade agreements involving more than 60 economies, including the world's largest markets.

Viet Nam has both state-owned and private enterprises capable of investing in Dominica, such as Viettel Group in the telecommunications sector, the Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) in the energy, oil and gas sector, and Vinfast in electric vehicle manufacturing.

He called on businesses from both sides to connect and send delegations to directly learn about investment opportunities and implement specific cooperation projects.

The Prime Minister agreed to improve the investment and business environment, create favorable conditions, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of businesses in accordance with the provisions of law so that businesses can invest effectively and sustainably.

Pham pledged to create favorable conditions for Dominican investors to invest in Viet Nam as well as Vietnamese enterprises to invest in Dominica, considering it a gateway to the Caribbean and Central and South American markets./.