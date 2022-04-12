PM orders measures to stabilise stock, corporate bond markets

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and agencies to take measures to stabilise the stock and corporate bond markets.

In a recent document to the ministries of public security, finance, planning and investment, and information and communications, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), he urged them to effectively and concertedly implement tasks and solutions set in the previous documents to ensure that the markets operate in a safe, healthy and transparent fashion, and protect legal rights and interests of investors.

The ministries of finance, and planning and investment, and the central bank should keep a close watch on the developments of the domestic and foreign financial, monetary, stock and corporate bond markets to take timely measures to stabilise the markets.

They were also requested to provide mainstream and accurate information about management policies and guidelines, the macro economy, and the financial and monetary system and the implementation of the economic recovery programme.

Businesses joining the markets must also publicise information in line with legal regulations, the PM noted.

He tasked the Ministry of Information and Communications with the information work, stressing that those spreading inaccurate information detrimental the domestic markets will be strictly handled.

The Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with the Ministry of Finance, the SBV and other agencies to supervise the stock and corporate bond markets, and handle violations./.