PM urges expedited construction of Tan Son Nhat airport’s Terminal 3

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged ministries, sectors, contractors and relevant sides to speed up construction of Terminal 3 (T3) at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City so that it can be completed before April 30, 2025 to mark 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from right) urges speeding up construction of Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Inspecting construction at the site on February 12 (the third day of the first lunar month), PM Chinh expressed his delight over the enthusiastic and bustling working atmosphere at the construction site even during the Tet holiday.

He hailed the concerted efforts of Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Transport and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in accelerating the project, while asking contractors to re-schedule working progress, mobilise vehicles, equipment and human resources, improve construction to hasten the project, and work to ensure construction quality.

The PM also instructed the municipal authority and competent sides to join hands to smoothly roll out construction of supporting facilities, including transport connection with nearby areas and Long Thanh International Airport.

Being built at the total cost of 11 trillion VND (450.36 million USD), T3 will be the largest domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers a year. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft. It is designed to have four floors, one basement, 90 counters, 27 boarding gates and 25 security gates.

Thanks to the drastic direction and resolve from the Government, Ho Chi Minh City and relevant sides, bottlenecks were removed for the project, resulting in a modern terminal being shaped up after six month of construction.

According to the ACV, nearly 1,400 engineers and workers, 16 tower cranes, and equipment were dispatched to the construction site at peak time to ensure that the progress is in line with schedule.

Upon completion, the project is expected to relieve congestion at the country’s largest airport./.