The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,804 VND/USD on July 4, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on July 4

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,994 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,615 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates saw mixed fluctuations.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,460 VND/USD (buying) and 23,860 VND/USD (selling), both up 50 VND from July 3.

Vietcombank reduced both rates by 50 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,870 VND/USD./.