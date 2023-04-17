The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,577 VND/USD on April 17, down 11 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 14).

Reference exchange rate down 11 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,755 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,398 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks showed a downward trend.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of April 14.

BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 10 to 14, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday and up on the next two days. It then again followed a downward trend, on the last two days. It ended the week down 12 VND./.