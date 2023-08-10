The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,826 VND/USD on August 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 10

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,016 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,577 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,585 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,885 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of August 9.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling)./.