|Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 10
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,016 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,577 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,585 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,885 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of August 9.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling)./.