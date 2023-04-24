The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,626 VND/USD on April 24, down 8 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 21).

Reference exchange rate down 8 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,806 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,446 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.

At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of April 21.

BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,345 VND/USD (buying) and 23,645 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 17 to 21, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday and up on the next three days before going down again on Friday. It ended the week up 57 VND./.